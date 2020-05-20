App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 03:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

JSW Energy net profit jumps 28-fold to Rs 108.44 crore in March quarter

According to the statement, total income stood Rs 1,847.65 crore in the quarter as compared to Rs 2,018.16 crore a year ago.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JSW Energy Tuesday reported 28-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 108.44 crore in the fourth quarter ended March.

The company's consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the company was Rs 3.87 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, the firm said in a statement.

According to the statement, total income stood Rs 1,847.65 crore in the quarter as compared to Rs 2,018.16 crore a year ago.

Close

It also reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1,081.18 crore for FY20 as against Rs Rs 684.49 crore in 2018-19.

related news

Total income in the last fiscal was Rs 8,559.69 crore in 2019-20, compared to 9,505.56 crore in 2018-19.

The board has also declared dividend of Re one per equity share of Rs 10 (10 per cent), on the paid-up Equity Capital of the company for the year ended March 31, 2020.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 20, 2020 03:31 pm

tags #Business #JSW Energy #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Centre released Rs 15, 340 crore as GST compensation cess in FY 2020-21: Sources

Centre released Rs 15, 340 crore as GST compensation cess in FY 2020-21: Sources

Biocon Biologics on track to achieve $1 billion FY22 revenue target: CEO Christiane Hamacher

Biocon Biologics on track to achieve $1 billion FY22 revenue target: CEO Christiane Hamacher

UK's Cambridge University to hold all lectures online next year

UK's Cambridge University to hold all lectures online next year

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.