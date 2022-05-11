JSW Energy: Higher valuations could cap near-term upside

When we started covering JSW Energy in July 2020, the stock was available at a market capitalisation of about Rs 7600 crore and much below its replacement value (enterprise value) at Rs 3.3 crore per MW. However, re-rating on account of a recovery in the business and the strengthening of the balance sheet pushed the stock higher, aided by its ambitious plans in the renewable business. While renewable is in fashion, the stock scaled a high of Rs 409 in...