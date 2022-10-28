 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JSW Energy Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,387.48 crore, up 14.37% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:38 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JSW Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,387.48 crore in September 2022 up 14.37% from Rs. 2,087.46 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 465.67 crore in September 2022 up 37.27% from Rs. 339.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,098.47 crore in September 2022 up 1.74% from Rs. 1,079.66 crore in September 2021.

JSW Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 2.85 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.07 in September 2021.

JSW Energy shares closed at 314.60 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.78% returns over the last 6 months and -9.66% over the last 12 months.

JSW Energy
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,387.48 3,026.27 2,087.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,387.48 3,026.27 2,087.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 1,559.29 869.28
Purchase of Traded Goods 56.56 209.27 49.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel 1,145.19 -- --
Employees Cost 88.46 59.88 64.42
Depreciation 294.18 288.53 284.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 207.59 175.82 174.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 595.50 733.48 645.28
Other Income 208.79 89.06 149.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 804.29 822.54 795.18
Interest 204.45 193.10 190.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 599.84 629.44 604.26
Exceptional Items -- 120.00 --
P/L Before Tax 599.84 749.44 604.26
Tax 148.11 198.00 269.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 451.73 551.44 334.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 451.73 551.44 334.32
Minority Interest 9.10 5.65 2.62
Share Of P/L Of Associates 4.84 3.34 2.30
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 465.67 560.43 339.24
Equity Share Capital 1,640.06 1,639.72 1,639.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.85 3.41 2.07
Diluted EPS 2.84 3.40 2.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.75 3.41 2.07
Diluted EPS 2.84 3.40 2.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:22 pm
