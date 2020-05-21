JSW Energy Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,793.41 crore, down 6.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,793.41 crore in March 2020 down 6.82% from Rs. 1,924.58 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.44 crore in March 2020 up 2702.07% from Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 629.06 crore in March 2020 up 10.29% from Rs. 570.39 crore in March 2019.

JSW Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2019.

JSW Energy shares closed at 40.70 on May 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -43.28% returns over the last 6 months and -40.28% over the last 12 months.