JSW Energy Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,026.27 crore, up 75.18% Y-o-Y

Jul 21, 2022 / 10:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JSW Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,026.27 crore in June 2022 up 75.18% from Rs. 1,727.54 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 560.43 crore in June 2022 up 178.68% from Rs. 201.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,111.07 crore in June 2022 up 33.81% from Rs. 830.35 crore in June 2021.

JSW Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 3.41 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in June 2021.

JSW Energy shares closed at 241.65 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.76% returns over the last 6 months and 11.23% over the last 12 months.

JSW Energy
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,026.27 2,440.68 1,727.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,026.27 2,440.68 1,727.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,559.29 993.61 812.28
Purchase of Traded Goods 209.27 1.54 26.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 59.88 72.05 59.67
Depreciation 288.53 277.15 288.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 175.82 241.75 131.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 733.48 854.58 410.15
Other Income 89.06 213.93 131.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 822.54 1,068.51 542.14
Interest 193.10 100.48 290.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 629.44 968.03 252.06
Exceptional Items 120.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax 749.44 968.03 252.06
Tax 198.00 91.54 46.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 551.44 876.49 205.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 551.44 876.49 205.42
Minority Interest 5.65 -13.09 -7.50
Share Of P/L Of Associates 3.34 0.95 3.18
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 560.43 864.35 201.10
Equity Share Capital 1,639.72 1,639.67 1,643.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.41 5.25 1.22
Diluted EPS 3.40 5.24 1.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.41 5.25 1.22
Diluted EPS 3.40 5.24 1.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 21, 2022 10:11 pm
