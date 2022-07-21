JSW Energy Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,026.27 crore, up 75.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,026.27 crore in June 2022 up 75.18% from Rs. 1,727.54 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 560.43 crore in June 2022 up 178.68% from Rs. 201.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,111.07 crore in June 2022 up 33.81% from Rs. 830.35 crore in June 2021.

JSW Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 3.41 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in June 2021.

JSW Energy shares closed at 241.65 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.76% returns over the last 6 months and 11.23% over the last 12 months.