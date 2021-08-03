JSW Energy Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,727.54 crore, down 4.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,727.54 crore in June 2021 down 4.3% from Rs. 1,805.15 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 201.10 crore in June 2021 down 63.83% from Rs. 555.95 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 830.35 crore in June 2021 up 0.39% from Rs. 827.15 crore in June 2020.

JSW Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.22 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.30 in June 2020.

JSW Energy shares closed at 243.50 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 238.43% returns over the last 6 months and 433.99% over the last 12 months.