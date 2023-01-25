JSW Energy Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,248.09 crore, up 18.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,248.09 crore in December 2022 up 18.72% from Rs. 1,893.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 179.61 crore in December 2022 down 44.55% from Rs. 323.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 726.57 crore in December 2022 down 17.62% from Rs. 882.02 crore in December 2021.