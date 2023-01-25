 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JSW Energy Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,248.09 crore, up 18.72% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JSW Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,248.09 crore in December 2022 up 18.72% from Rs. 1,893.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 179.61 crore in December 2022 down 44.55% from Rs. 323.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 726.57 crore in December 2022 down 17.62% from Rs. 882.02 crore in December 2021.

JSW Energy
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,248.09 2,387.48 1,893.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,248.09 2,387.48 1,893.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,328.44 1,145.19 818.78
Purchase of Traded Goods 22.71 56.56 2.89
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 84.33 88.46 68.01
Depreciation 295.18 294.18 281.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 187.68 207.59 212.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 329.75 595.50 510.01
Other Income 101.64 208.79 90.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 431.39 804.29 600.81
Interest 213.70 204.45 195.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 217.69 599.84 405.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 217.69 599.84 405.38
Tax 47.99 148.11 86.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 169.70 451.73 318.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 169.70 451.73 318.71
Minority Interest -7.13 9.10 3.11
Share Of P/L Of Associates 17.04 4.84 2.11
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 179.61 465.67 323.93
Equity Share Capital 1,640.70 1,640.06 1,639.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.09 2.85 1.95
Diluted EPS 1.09 2.84 1.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.09 2.75 1.95
Diluted EPS 1.09 2.84 1.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited