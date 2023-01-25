English
    JSW Energy Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,248.09 crore, up 18.72% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JSW Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,248.09 crore in December 2022 up 18.72% from Rs. 1,893.54 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 179.61 crore in December 2022 down 44.55% from Rs. 323.93 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 726.57 crore in December 2022 down 17.62% from Rs. 882.02 crore in December 2021.

    JSW Energy
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,248.092,387.481,893.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,248.092,387.481,893.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,328.441,145.19818.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.7156.562.89
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost84.3388.4668.01
    Depreciation295.18294.18281.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses187.68207.59212.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax329.75595.50510.01
    Other Income101.64208.7990.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax431.39804.29600.81
    Interest213.70204.45195.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax217.69599.84405.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax217.69599.84405.38
    Tax47.99148.1186.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities169.70451.73318.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period169.70451.73318.71
    Minority Interest-7.139.103.11
    Share Of P/L Of Associates17.044.842.11
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates179.61465.67323.93
    Equity Share Capital1,640.701,640.061,639.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.092.851.95
    Diluted EPS1.092.841.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.092.751.95
    Diluted EPS1.092.841.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited