JSW Energy Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,893.54 crore, up 17.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,893.54 crore in December 2021 up 17.69% from Rs. 1,608.86 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 323.93 crore in December 2021 up 162.23% from Rs. 123.53 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 882.02 crore in December 2021 up 34.69% from Rs. 654.83 crore in December 2020.

JSW Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 1.95 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.75 in December 2020.

JSW Energy shares closed at 303.70 on January 18, 2022 (NSE)