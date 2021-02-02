JSW Energy Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,608.86 crore, down 17.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,608.86 crore in December 2020 down 17.43% from Rs. 1,948.58 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.53 crore in December 2020 down 68.66% from Rs. 394.12 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 654.83 crore in December 2020 down 7.2% from Rs. 705.61 crore in December 2019.

JSW Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.75 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.40 in December 2019.

JSW Energy shares closed at 71.00 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.70% returns over the last 6 months and 14.42% over the last 12 months.