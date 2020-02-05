JSW Energy Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,948.58 crore, down 19.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,948.58 crore in December 2019 down 19.54% from Rs. 2,421.69 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 394.12 crore in December 2019 up 169.71% from Rs. 146.13 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 705.61 crore in December 2019 down 12.76% from Rs. 808.84 crore in December 2018.

JSW Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 2.40 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.89 in December 2018.

JSW Energy shares closed at 63.20 on February 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -6.02% returns over the last 6 months and -6.85% over the last 12 months.