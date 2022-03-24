JSPL share hits 10-year high, gains 16% over 6 session in a row

JSPL

Shares of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd hit 10-year high with the stock staying in the green for the sixth straight session on Thursday on the back of higher volumes.

The stock hit a high of Rs 529.40 on the BSE - a level last seen on April 3, 2012. At 2.20pm, the scrip was trading at Rs 529 on the BSE up 3.30 percent from its previous close. In the last six sessions, the stock gained over 16 percent.

JSPL has continued with the policy of deleveraging through the entire steel upcycle. It has announced its growth capex only after the sustainable net debt to EBITDA ratio was less than 3x.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has maintained a 'buy' rating and increased its target price to Rs 605 a share, factoring in savings from captive coking coal from Australia and Mozambique.

Australian mines have recently started production and the benefits will accrue to JSPL at the right time when coking coal prices are at their peak. JSPL is likely to achieve 50 percent captive production for coking coal that will result in savings at a consolidated level.

JSPL has also started shipments from its Wollongong mines. It will help the company save up to $200 million in FY23E (assuming the coal prices remain at CMP), a Motilal Oswal report said.

"We believe JSPL continues to generate robust operating cash flow which will help fund capex for the ongoing 6.3mtpa brownfield expansion at Angul via internal accruals by FY25. Further, we estimate JSPL to be net debt free in FY23 and a long-term target of 1.5x net Debt/EBITDA is possible only in case of any sizable inorganic expansion (Rs150bn+). Time is apt for the company to come out with a capital allocation policy which would help in re-rating of the stock," said Centrum Institutional Research in a note.

The brokerage firm has reiterated the 'buy' rating and raised its target price to Rs 659 from Rs 630 earlier.

Globally, prices continue to rise, especially in Europe – up 50 percent month on month on higher energy cost. Besides, the rising COVID-19 cases in Tangshan province has impacted crude steel production.

According to Edelweiss Research domestic steel companies are faced with an unenviable situation of stubbornly high coking coal prices and possible demand destruction if they continue to hike prices.

"We still do not see evidence of demand being dented, mainly as imports remain unviable and Far East countries do not have enough material to export. Between the segments, Rebars continue to fare better with HRC-Rebar spread down to just Rs 1,600 per tonne," Edelweiss Research said.

"While the raw material spread is off the lows, it still remains 40 percent lower, compared to the December 2021 levels. We believe that further price hikes are necessary for the companies to sustain their margins. We prefer steel companies that are relatively insulated to coking coal costs," it said.

The brokerage firm has given target price of Rs 637 a share.