    JSPL Q1 Result | Net profit dips 22% YoY to Rs 1,970 crore, revenue jumps 23%

    The company reported an EBITDA of Rs 3,438.8 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as against Rs 4,538.9 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

    July 15, 2022 / 06:48 PM IST
     
     
    Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) on July 15 reported a net profit of Rs 1,970 crore in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022-23, which is 22 percent lower as compared to Rs 2,543 crore clocked in the year-ago period.

    The company's revenue during Q1 FY23 climbed by 23 percent to 13,045.4 crore, as against Rs 10,609.5 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

    JSPL reported an EBITDA of Rs 3,438.8 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as against Rs 4,538.9 crore recorded in the first quarter of FY22.

    The EBITDA margin in Q1 FY23 came in at 26.4 percent, which is lower as compared to 42.8 percent in the corresponding quarter last year.

    JSPL had also reported a dip in standalone net profit to Rs 1,197.68 in the previous quarter, Q4 FY22, which was around 65 percent lower as compared to Rs 3,425.98 crore reported in the year-ago period. The revenue during the fourth quarter, however, had jumped 33 percent YoY to Rs 15,609 crore.

    JSPL, while releasing the results of Q1 FY23 today, also informed the stock exchanges that its board has approved the appointment of Ramkumar Ramaswamy and Sunil Kumar Agrawal as "additional directors in the category of executive directors of the company with immediate effect".

    Ramaswamy was, earlier, appointed as the chief financial officer of the Company with effect from May 21, 2022, it said.

    "Presently, Sunil Agrawal is head of group accounts for the company, leading the accounting function and driving various key initiatives as amember of the finance team of the company," the regulatory filing added.
    first published: Jul 15, 2022 06:12 pm
