JSL Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.95 crore, up 16.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.95 crore in March 2023 up 16.54% from Rs. 11.97 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2023 down 37.24% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2023 up 86.54% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022.

JSL Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.29 in March 2022.

JSL Industries shares closed at 394.00 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 75.93% returns over the last 6 months and 87.62% over the last 12 months.