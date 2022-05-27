JSL Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.97 crore, down 14.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.97 crore in March 2022 down 14.44% from Rs. 13.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 up 455.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022 up 38.67% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2021.

JSL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 4.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.79 in March 2021.

JSL Industries shares closed at 208.00 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.96% returns over the last 6 months and 31.52% over the last 12 months.