JSL Industries Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.99 crore, up 51.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.99 crore in March 2021 up 51.57% from Rs. 9.23 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021 down 52.63% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2021 down 22.68% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2020.

JSL Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.79 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.62 in March 2020.

JSL Industries shares closed at 136.65 on May 19, 2021 (BSE)