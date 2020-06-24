JSL Industries Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.23 crore, down 30.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.23 crore in March 2020 down 30.44% from Rs. 13.27 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2020 down 34.48% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2020 up 18.29% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2019.

JSL Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.62 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.48 in March 2019.

JSL Industries shares closed at 78.40 on June 11, 2020 (BSE)