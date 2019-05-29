JSL Industries Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.27 crore, up 1.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.27 crore in March 2019 up 1.69% from Rs. 13.05 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2019 up 81.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2019 down 9.89% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2018.

JSL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.48 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.37 in March 2018.

JSL Industries shares closed at 90.10 on March 26, 2019 (BSE)