    JSL Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.50 crore, up 8.85% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JSL Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.50 crore in June 2023 up 8.85% from Rs. 11.48 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2023 up 492.18% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.15 crore in June 2023 up 250% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2022.

    JSL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 16.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.84 in June 2022.

    JSL Industries shares closed at 457.25 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.32% returns over the last 6 months and 129.77% over the last 12 months.

    JSL Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.5013.9511.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.5013.9511.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.347.517.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.00--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.76-0.19-0.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.091.691.95
    Depreciation0.260.270.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.712.931.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.321.740.48
    Other Income2.57-0.070.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.891.670.64
    Interest0.080.060.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.811.610.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.811.610.51
    Tax0.861.300.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.950.310.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.950.310.33
    Equity Share Capital1.171.171.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.650.872.84
    Diluted EPS16.650.872.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.650.872.84
    Diluted EPS16.650.872.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 05:44 pm

