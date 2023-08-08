JSL Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.50 crore, up 8.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.50 crore in June 2023 up 8.85% from Rs. 11.48 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2023 up 492.18% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.15 crore in June 2023 up 250% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2022.

JSL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 16.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.84 in June 2022.

JSL Industries shares closed at 457.25 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.32% returns over the last 6 months and 129.77% over the last 12 months.