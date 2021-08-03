JSL Industries Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.75 crore, up 37.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.75 crore in June 2021 up 37.59% from Rs. 8.54 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2021 down 2.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2021 down 3.41% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2020.

JSL Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.32 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.37 in June 2020.

JSL Industries shares closed at 228.35 on August 02, 2021 (BSE)