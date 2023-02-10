JSL Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.56 crore, down 18.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.56 crore in December 2022 down 18.26% from Rs. 16.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2022 up 19.82% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2022 up 6.38% from Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2021.