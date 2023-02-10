English
    JSL Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.56 crore, down 18.26% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 12:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JSL Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.56 crore in December 2022 down 18.26% from Rs. 16.59 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2022 up 19.82% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2022 up 6.38% from Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2021.

    JSL Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.5610.2616.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.5610.2616.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.296.229.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.87-0.732.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.981.922.04
    Depreciation0.270.260.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.981.921.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.170.671.44
    Other Income0.561.400.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.732.071.63
    Interest0.180.210.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.551.861.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.551.861.52
    Tax0.220.190.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.331.671.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.331.671.11
    Equity Share Capital1.171.171.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.4014.219.40
    Diluted EPS11.4014.219.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.4014.219.40
    Diluted EPS11.4014.219.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited