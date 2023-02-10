JSL Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.56 crore, down 18.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.56 crore in December 2022 down 18.26% from Rs. 16.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2022 up 19.82% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2022 up 6.38% from Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2021.

JSL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 11.40 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.40 in December 2021.

JSL Industries shares closed at 466.45 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 126.71% returns over the last 6 months and 85.28% over the last 12 months.