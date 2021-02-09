JSL Industries Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.12 crore, up 9.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.12 crore in December 2020 up 9.06% from Rs. 12.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2020 up 490% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2020 up 215.85% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2019.

JSL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 15.05 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.56 in December 2019.

JSL Industries shares closed at 76.00 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 0.53% returns over the last 6 months