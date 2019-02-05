JSL Industries Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 14.82 crore, up 31.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JSL Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.82 crore in December 2018 up 31.03% from Rs. 11.31 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018 up 53.85% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2018 up 58.49% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2017.
JSL Industries shares closed at 94.80 on January 29, 2019 (BSE)
|
|JSL Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.82
|14.02
|11.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.82
|14.02
|11.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.12
|8.79
|6.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.03
|0.03
|0.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.80
|1.13
|0.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.50
|2.01
|2.14
|Depreciation
|0.42
|0.44
|0.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.54
|1.48
|1.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.41
|0.14
|0.08
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.42
|0.16
|0.11
|Interest
|0.31
|0.22
|0.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.11
|-0.06
|-0.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.11
|-0.06
|-0.14
|Tax
|0.17
|-0.09
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.06
|0.03
|-0.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.06
|0.03
|-0.13
|Equity Share Capital
|1.17
|1.17
|1.17
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|0.23
|-1.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|0.23
|-1.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|0.23
|-1.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|0.23
|-1.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited