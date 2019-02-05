JSL Industries Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 14.82 crore, up 31.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.82 crore in December 2018 up 31.03% from Rs. 11.31 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018 up 53.85% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2018 up 58.49% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2017.

JSL Industries shares closed at 94.80 on January 29, 2019 (BSE)