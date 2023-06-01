JPT Securities Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 16.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 16.59% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 387.25% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

JPT Securities shares closed at 5.05 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.42% returns over the last 12 months.