JPT Securities Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 16.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 16.64% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 533.15% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 366.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

JPT Securities shares closed at 6.30 on August 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.67% returns over the last 6 months and -20.25% over the last 12 months.