JPT Securities Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 7.64% Y-o-Y

Feb 23, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JPT Securities are:Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 7.64% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 234.01% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021. JPT Securities shares closed at 5.70 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.10% returns over the last 6 months and -33.72% over the last 12 months.
JPT Securities
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.120.130.13
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.120.130.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.060.030.07
Depreciation0.000.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.090.120.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.03-0.01
Other Income--0.000.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.030.03
Interest0.000.000.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.04-0.030.03
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.04-0.030.03
Tax0.000.01--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.04-0.030.03
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.04-0.030.03
Equity Share Capital3.013.013.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.13-0.070.10
Diluted EPS-0.13-0.070.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.13-0.070.10
Diluted EPS-0.13-0.070.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 23, 2023 10:00 am