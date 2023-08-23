English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    JPT Securities Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 16.64% Y-o-Y

    August 23, 2023 / 02:36 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JPT Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 16.64% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 574.56% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 366.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    JPT Securities shares closed at 6.30 on August 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.67% returns over the last 6 months and -20.25% over the last 12 months.

    JPT Securities
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.100.100.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.100.100.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.040.03
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.140.140.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.08-0.080.02
    Other Income--0.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.08-0.070.03
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.08-0.070.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.08-0.070.02
    Tax--0.000.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.08-0.070.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.08-0.070.02
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.000.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.08-0.080.02
    Equity Share Capital3.013.013.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.27-0.250.06
    Diluted EPS-0.27-0.250.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.27-0.250.06
    Diluted EPS-0.27-0.250.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #JPT Securities #Results
    first published: Aug 23, 2023 02:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!