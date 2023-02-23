 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JPT Securities Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 7.64% Y-o-Y

Feb 23, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JPT Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 7.64% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 241.34% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

JPT Securities
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.12 0.13 0.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.12 0.13 0.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.06 0.03 0.07
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.09 0.12 0.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -0.03 -0.01
Other Income -- 0.00 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -0.03 0.03
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.04 -0.03 0.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.04 -0.03 0.03
Tax 0.00 0.01 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.04 -0.03 0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.04 -0.03 0.03
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 -- 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.04 -0.03 0.03
Equity Share Capital 3.01 3.01 3.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.13 -0.07 0.09
Diluted EPS -0.13 -0.07 0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.13 -0.07 0.09
Diluted EPS -0.13 -0.07 0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited