JPT Securities Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 7.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 7.64% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 241.34% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

JPT Securities shares closed at 5.70 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.10% returns over the last 6 months and -33.72% over the last 12 months.