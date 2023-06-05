English
    JP Morgan downgrades Vedanta to neutral, cuts target price to Rs 280

    Moneycontrol News
    June 05, 2023 / 08:32 AM IST
    Brokerage firm JP Morgan has downgraded Vedanta Ltd to neutral from overweight and cut its target price to Rs 280 a share from Rs 350 a share.

    The brokerage firm said that the fiscal 2024 will be a challenging year for Vedanta if LME Zinc and Aluminum prices do not recover. It expects dividend payout to remain elevated.

    In a recent news report, it was indicated that Chairman Anil Agarwal was contemplating to sell a minority stake in the company. However, the firm promptly denied these claims. According to several media reports, Agarwal was supposedly exploring the sale of less than 5 percent of the company's shares, with the intention of reducing the substantial debt burden of his commodities business empire.

    As of March, Vedanta Resources Limited (VRL) held a majority stake of 68.11 percent in Vedanta, which slightly fell to 65.18 percent by May.

    Vedanta Resources has paid all its maturing loans and bonds scheduled for payment in May and June. As a result, the company's gross debt fell to $6.4 billion from $6.8 billion in April 2023, $7.8 billion in March 2023, and $9.7 billion in March 2022, according to a news report.

    On May 30, Vedanta Resources Limited announced that it had pledged 4.4 percent of its total holding in Vedanta Ltd as collateral in exchange for a $250-million loan from its rival, Glencore. This transaction was a result of a loan agreement signed between VRL and Glencore on May 25.

