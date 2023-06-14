Persistent Systems slumps 5.5%; JP Morgan downgrades to underweight, cuts target price

Persistent Systems

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Shares of Persistent Systems slumped 5.5 percent in early trade on June 13, as JP Morgan's ratings downgrade for the stock dented sentiment.

Brokerage firm JP Morgan has downgraded Persistent Systems Ltd to 'underweight' from neutral earlier and cut its target price to Rs 4,100 a share from Rs 4,200.

Likewise, at 09.31 am, shares of Persistent Systems were trading with a cut of 3.25 percent at Rs 4,876.40 on the National Stock Exchange.

The downgrade was due to the risk associated with cuts in discretionary technology spending. The company has the highest exposure to discretionary technology at 83 percent compared to peers, whose exposure ranges from 40 to 75 percent.

JP Morgan also said the valuation appears expensive considering the company's growth in a challenging macroeconomic environment, which also restricts potential margin expansion. As a result, earnings are expected to decrease by 3-4 percent over FY24-26 due to revenue reductions.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

Persistent Systems achieved a significant milestone in the fiscal year 2022-23 as its revenue crossed the billion-dollar mark. Despite experiencing flat margin growth, the Pune-based IT services company reported a 3.92 percent increase in revenue to Rs 2,254.47 crore for the quarter ending March 31. This information was disclosed in an exchange filing on Tuesday. The reported revenue exceeded the consensus estimate of analysts, which stood at Rs 2,253.93 crore, according to data tracked by Bloomberg.

In the full fiscal year, the company saw year-on-year increase in revenue of 46.20 percent, reaching Rs 83,505 crore. In terms of US dollars, the revenue rose by 35.3 percent to $1.036 billion. The company also achieved a total contract value of $421.6 million in new deal wins. The annual contract value amounted to $310.4 million. These figures reflect the company's strong performance and growth in the fiscal year.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​​​​​​​​​​