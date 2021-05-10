Josts Engineers Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.40 crore, up 30.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.40 crore in March 2021 up 30.52% from Rs. 22.52 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2021 up 167.29% from Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2021 up 113.56% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2020.

Josts Engineers EPS has increased to Rs. 19.27 in March 2021 from Rs. 28.63 in March 2020.

Josts Engineers shares closed at 765.50 on May 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 39.66% returns over the last 6 months and 40.98% over the last 12 months.