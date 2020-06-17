Josts Engineers Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.52 crore, down 31.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.52 crore in March 2020 down 31.85% from Rs. 33.05 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2020 down 245.02% from Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2020 down 44.6% from Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2019.

Josts Engineers shares closed at 524.40 on June 16, 2020 (BSE) and has given 26.36% returns over the last 6 months and -21.84% over the last 12 months.