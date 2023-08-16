English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Josts Engineers Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.99 crore, down 1.21% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Josts Engineers Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.99 crore in June 2023 down 1.21% from Rs. 35.42 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2023 down 42.29% from Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.69 crore in June 2023 down 35.25% from Rs. 2.61 crore in June 2022.

    Josts Engineers EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.54 in June 2022.

    Josts Engineers shares closed at 404.30 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 99.81% returns over the last 6 months and 112.77% over the last 12 months.

    Josts Engineers Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.9951.8335.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.9951.8335.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.7318.7616.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.1212.789.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.173.64-2.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.985.304.64
    Depreciation0.290.360.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.477.624.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.233.371.97
    Other Income0.170.460.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.403.832.35
    Interest0.180.130.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.223.702.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.223.702.17
    Tax0.301.470.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.922.231.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.922.231.59
    Equity Share Capital0.930.930.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.0012.008.54
    Diluted EPS2.0012.008.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.0012.008.54
    Diluted EPS2.0012.008.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Josts Engineers #Josts Engineers Company #Results
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!