Josts Engineers Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.42 crore, up 75.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.42 crore in June 2022 up 75.16% from Rs. 20.22 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2022 up 20338.46% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.61 crore in June 2022 up 625% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2021.

Josts Engineers EPS has increased to Rs. 8.54 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2021.

Josts Engineers shares closed at 453.60 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.25% returns over the last 6 months and -25.65% over the last 12 months.