Josts Engineers Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.22 crore, up 67.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.22 crore in June 2021 up 67.78% from Rs. 12.05 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 98.94% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2021 down 76.62% from Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2020.

Josts Engineers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.86 in June 2020.

Josts Engineers shares closed at 592.25 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 71.67% returns over the last 6 months and 134.76% over the last 12 months.