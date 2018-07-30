Josts Engineers standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 25.25 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 25.25 27.14 16.33 Other Operating Income -- -- 2.45 Total Income From Operations 25.25 27.14 18.78 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 10.76 11.01 11.52 Purchase of Traded Goods 6.53 4.57 2.51 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.02 0.74 -3.43 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 4.40 3.91 4.03 Depreciation 0.21 0.28 0.21 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 4.05 4.26 4.69 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.32 2.37 -0.75 Other Income 0.10 -0.10 0.36 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.42 2.27 -0.39 Interest 0.41 0.36 0.45 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.01 1.91 -0.84 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1.01 1.91 -0.84 Tax 0.04 -0.30 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.97 2.21 -0.84 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.97 2.21 -0.84 Equity Share Capital 0.93 0.93 0.76 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.38 23.68 -10.95 Diluted EPS 10.38 23.68 -10.95 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.38 23.68 -10.95 Diluted EPS 10.38 23.68 -10.95 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited