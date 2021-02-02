Josts Engineers Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.44 crore, down 30.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.44 crore in December 2020 down 30.65% from Rs. 35.24 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2020 down 70.39% from Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2020 down 65.69% from Rs. 5.13 crore in December 2019.

Josts Engineers EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.84 in December 2020 from Rs. 36.60 in December 2019.

Josts Engineers shares closed at 709.60 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 38.61% returns over the last 6 months and 27.86% over the last 12 months.