Josts Engineers Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.69 crore, up 18.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.69 crore in March 2022 up 18.53% from Rs. 32.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022 down 71.93% from Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2022 down 26.23% from Rs. 3.05 crore in March 2021.

Josts Engineers EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.12 in March 2021.

Josts Engineers shares closed at 381.10 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)