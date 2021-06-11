Josts Engineers Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.64 crore, up 28.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.64 crore in March 2021 up 28.42% from Rs. 25.42 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2021 up 149.71% from Rs. 3.27 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.05 crore in March 2021 up 72.32% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2020.

Josts Engineers EPS has increased to Rs. 18.12 in March 2021 from Rs. 35.05 in March 2020.

Josts Engineers shares closed at 437.40 on June 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 61.30% returns over the last 6 months and 69.53% over the last 12 months.