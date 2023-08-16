Josts Engineers Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.20 crore, down 1.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.20 crore in June 2023 down 1.12% from Rs. 38.63 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2023 down 32.9% from Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.46 crore in June 2023 down 29.71% from Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2022.

Josts Engineers EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.11 in June 2022.

Josts Engineers shares closed at 404.30 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 99.81% returns over the last 6 months and 112.77% over the last 12 months.