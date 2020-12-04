Joonktollee Tea Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 43.47 crore, up 50.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.47 crore in September 2020 up 50.01% from Rs. 28.98 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.88 crore in September 2020 up 624.11% from Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.01 crore in September 2020 up 449.39% from Rs. 1.64 crore in September 2019.

Joonktollee Tea EPS has increased to Rs. 14.20 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.71 in September 2019.

Joonktollee Tea shares closed at 104.00 on December 03, 2020 (BSE) and has given 25.23% returns over the last 6 months and -6.05% over the last 12 months.