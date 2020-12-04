PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Joonktollee Tea Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 43.47 crore, up 50.01% Y-o-Y

Dec 4, 2020 / 09:00 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Joonktollee Tea and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 43.47 crore in September 2020 up 50.01% from Rs. 28.98 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.88 crore in September 2020 up 624.11% from Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.01 crore in September 2020 up 449.39% from Rs. 1.64 crore in September 2019.

Joonktollee Tea EPS has increased to Rs. 14.20 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.71 in September 2019.

Joonktollee Tea shares closed at 104.00 on December 03, 2020 (BSE) and has given 25.23% returns over the last 6 months and -6.05% over the last 12 months.

Joonktollee Tea and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations43.4712.8428.98
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations43.4712.8428.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials15.524.527.88
Purchase of Traded Goods----0.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.58-6.60-2.60
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost15.1211.7215.53
Depreciation1.521.541.61
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.664.686.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.24-3.03-0.47
Other Income0.260.430.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.49-2.600.03
Interest2.311.981.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.19-4.58-1.39
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax5.19-4.58-1.39
Tax-0.69-0.31-0.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.88-4.27-1.12
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.88-4.27-1.12
Equity Share Capital4.144.144.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.20-10.30-2.71
Diluted EPS14.20-10.30-2.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.20-10.30-2.71
Diluted EPS14.20-10.30-2.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Joonktollee Tea #Joonktollee Tea and Industries #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
first published: Dec 4, 2020 09:00 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Indians plan trips to UK for vaccinations; Interpol warns against fake vaccines

Coronavirus Essential | Indians plan trips to UK for vaccinations; Interpol warns against fake vaccines

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.