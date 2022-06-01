Joonktollee Tea Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.55 crore, down 0.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.55 crore in March 2022 down 0.4% from Rs. 14.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.06 crore in March 2022 up 7.73% from Rs. 9.82 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.25 crore in March 2022 up 23.8% from Rs. 6.89 crore in March 2021.

Joonktollee Tea shares closed at 82.75 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.69% returns over the last 6 months and 3.52% over the last 12 months.