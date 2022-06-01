 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Joonktollee Tea Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.55 crore, down 0.4% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Joonktollee Tea and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.55 crore in March 2022 down 0.4% from Rs. 14.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.06 crore in March 2022 up 7.73% from Rs. 9.82 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.25 crore in March 2022 up 23.8% from Rs. 6.89 crore in March 2021.

Joonktollee Tea shares closed at 82.75 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.69% returns over the last 6 months and 3.52% over the last 12 months.

Joonktollee Tea and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14.55 30.30 14.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14.55 30.30 14.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.15 4.49 0.71
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.90 2.55 1.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.93 14.49 14.20
Depreciation 1.81 1.73 1.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.07 6.14 5.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.51 0.90 -8.46
Other Income -0.55 1.38 -0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.06 2.28 -8.53
Interest 2.07 2.52 2.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.13 -0.24 -10.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -9.13 -0.24 -10.62
Tax -0.07 -0.28 -0.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.06 0.04 -9.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.06 0.04 -9.82
Equity Share Capital 8.28 4.14 4.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -16.26 0.11 -23.70
Diluted EPS -16.26 0.11 -23.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -16.26 0.11 -23.70
Diluted EPS -16.26 0.11 -23.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Joonktollee Tea #Joonktollee Tea and Industries #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
first published: Jun 1, 2022 12:58 pm
