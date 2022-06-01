Joonktollee Tea Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.55 crore, down 0.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Joonktollee Tea and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.55 crore in March 2022 down 0.4% from Rs. 14.61 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.06 crore in March 2022 up 7.73% from Rs. 9.82 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.25 crore in March 2022 up 23.8% from Rs. 6.89 crore in March 2021.
Joonktollee Tea shares closed at 82.75 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.69% returns over the last 6 months and 3.52% over the last 12 months.
|
|Joonktollee Tea and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.55
|30.30
|14.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.55
|30.30
|14.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.15
|4.49
|0.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.90
|2.55
|1.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.93
|14.49
|14.20
|Depreciation
|1.81
|1.73
|1.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.07
|6.14
|5.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.51
|0.90
|-8.46
|Other Income
|-0.55
|1.38
|-0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.06
|2.28
|-8.53
|Interest
|2.07
|2.52
|2.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.13
|-0.24
|-10.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.13
|-0.24
|-10.62
|Tax
|-0.07
|-0.28
|-0.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.06
|0.04
|-9.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.06
|0.04
|-9.82
|Equity Share Capital
|8.28
|4.14
|4.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.26
|0.11
|-23.70
|Diluted EPS
|-16.26
|0.11
|-23.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.26
|0.11
|-23.70
|Diluted EPS
|-16.26
|0.11
|-23.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited