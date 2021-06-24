Joonktollee Tea Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.61 crore, up 110.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.61 crore in March 2021 up 110.54% from Rs. 6.94 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.82 crore in March 2021 up 8.88% from Rs. 10.77 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.89 crore in March 2021 up 10.4% from Rs. 7.69 crore in March 2020.

Joonktollee Tea shares closed at 132.30 on June 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 22.56% returns over the last 6 months and 39.19% over the last 12 months.