Joonktollee Tea Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.61 crore, up 110.54% Y-o-Y
June 24, 2021 / 08:40 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Joonktollee Tea and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.61 crore in March 2021 up 110.54% from Rs. 6.94 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.82 crore in March 2021 up 8.88% from Rs. 10.77 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.89 crore in March 2021 up 10.4% from Rs. 7.69 crore in March 2020.
Joonktollee Tea shares closed at 132.30 on June 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 22.56% returns over the last 6 months and 39.19% over the last 12 months.
|Joonktollee Tea and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.61
|26.15
|6.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.61
|26.15
|6.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.71
|5.51
|0.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.01
|0.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.17
|-0.08
|-2.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.20
|13.36
|12.82
|Depreciation
|1.64
|1.58
|1.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.35
|5.88
|4.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.46
|-0.11
|-9.49
|Other Income
|-0.07
|0.20
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.53
|0.09
|-9.34
|Interest
|2.10
|2.23
|1.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.62
|-2.14
|-10.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.62
|-2.14
|-10.95
|Tax
|-0.81
|0.13
|-0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.82
|-2.27
|-10.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.82
|-2.27
|-10.77
|Equity Share Capital
|4.14
|4.14
|4.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-23.70
|-5.49
|-26.01
|Diluted EPS
|-23.70
|-5.49
|-26.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-23.70
|-5.49
|-26.01
|Diluted EPS
|-23.70
|-5.49
|-26.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited