Joonktollee Tea Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.60 crore, down 6.04% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Joonktollee Tea and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.60 crore in June 2022 down 6.04% from Rs. 24.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.62 crore in June 2022 down 24.84% from Rs. 5.31 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.32 crore in June 2022 down 104.94% from Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2021.

Joonktollee Tea shares closed at 76.20 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -35.97% returns over the last 6 months and -12.04% over the last 12 months.

Joonktollee Tea and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.60 14.55 24.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.60 14.55 24.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.06 2.15 6.96
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.65 -2.90 -1.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.65 13.93 14.14
Depreciation 1.79 1.81 1.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.01 6.07 6.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.26 -6.51 -3.90
Other Income 0.15 -0.55 0.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.11 -7.06 -3.29
Interest 1.82 2.07 2.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.93 -9.13 -5.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.93 -9.13 -5.70
Tax -0.30 -0.07 -0.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.62 -9.06 -5.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.62 -9.06 -5.31
Equity Share Capital 8.28 8.28 4.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.00 -16.26 -12.81
Diluted EPS -8.00 -16.26 -12.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.00 -16.26 -12.81
Diluted EPS -8.00 -16.26 -12.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:44 am
