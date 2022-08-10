Joonktollee Tea Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.60 crore, down 6.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.60 crore in June 2022 down 6.04% from Rs. 24.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.62 crore in June 2022 down 24.84% from Rs. 5.31 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.32 crore in June 2022 down 104.94% from Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2021.

Joonktollee Tea shares closed at 76.20 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -35.97% returns over the last 6 months and -12.04% over the last 12 months.