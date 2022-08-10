Joonktollee Tea Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.60 crore, down 6.04% Y-o-Y
August 10, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Joonktollee Tea and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.60 crore in June 2022 down 6.04% from Rs. 24.06 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.62 crore in June 2022 down 24.84% from Rs. 5.31 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.32 crore in June 2022 down 104.94% from Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2021.
Joonktollee Tea shares closed at 76.20 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -35.97% returns over the last 6 months and -12.04% over the last 12 months.
|Joonktollee Tea and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.60
|14.55
|24.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.60
|14.55
|24.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.06
|2.15
|6.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.65
|-2.90
|-1.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.65
|13.93
|14.14
|Depreciation
|1.79
|1.81
|1.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.01
|6.07
|6.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.26
|-6.51
|-3.90
|Other Income
|0.15
|-0.55
|0.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.11
|-7.06
|-3.29
|Interest
|1.82
|2.07
|2.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.93
|-9.13
|-5.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.93
|-9.13
|-5.70
|Tax
|-0.30
|-0.07
|-0.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.62
|-9.06
|-5.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.62
|-9.06
|-5.31
|Equity Share Capital
|8.28
|8.28
|4.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.00
|-16.26
|-12.81
|Diluted EPS
|-8.00
|-16.26
|-12.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.00
|-16.26
|-12.81
|Diluted EPS
|-8.00
|-16.26
|-12.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited