Joonktollee Tea Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 24.06 crore, up 87.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.06 crore in June 2021 up 87.41% from Rs. 12.84 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.31 crore in June 2021 down 24.37% from Rs. 4.27 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2021 down 52.83% from Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2020.

Joonktollee Tea shares closed at 121.55 on August 25, 2021 (BSE)