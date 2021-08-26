MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Challengers
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Joonktollee Tea Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 24.06 crore, up 87.41% Y-o-Y

August 26, 2021 / 06:03 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Joonktollee Tea and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 24.06 crore in June 2021 up 87.41% from Rs. 12.84 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.31 crore in June 2021 down 24.37% from Rs. 4.27 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2021 down 52.83% from Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2020.

Joonktollee Tea shares closed at 121.55 on August 25, 2021 (BSE)

Close
Joonktollee Tea and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations24.0614.6112.84
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations24.0614.6112.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials6.960.714.52
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.391.17-6.60
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost14.1414.2011.72
Depreciation1.671.641.54
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.585.354.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.90-8.46-3.03
Other Income0.61-0.070.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.29-8.53-2.60
Interest2.412.101.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.70-10.62-4.58
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-5.70-10.62-4.58
Tax-0.39-0.81-0.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.31-9.82-4.27
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.31-9.82-4.27
Equity Share Capital4.144.144.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-12.81-23.70-10.30
Diluted EPS-12.81-23.70-10.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-12.81-23.70-10.30
Diluted EPS-12.81-23.70-10.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Joonktollee Tea #Joonktollee Tea and Industries #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
first published: Aug 26, 2021 06:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.