Joonktollee Tea Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21.99 crore, down 7.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.99 crore in June 2019 down 7.81% from Rs. 23.85 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.45 crore in June 2019 down 18.93% from Rs. 6.26 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.73 crore in June 2019 down 28.88% from Rs. 3.67 crore in June 2018.

Joonktollee Tea shares closed at 130.15 on January 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given 7.61% returns over the last 6 months and -10.55% over the last 12 months.